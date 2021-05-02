Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,700 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASTE opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

