Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

