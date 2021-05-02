Berenberg Bank Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 285

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

BP stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £61.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -37.59%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Insiders acquired 15,913 shares of company stock worth $4,770,555 in the last ninety days.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

