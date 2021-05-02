UBS Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $155.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

