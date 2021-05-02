Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.