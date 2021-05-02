Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Sunday.

DOGEF opened at $148.93 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

