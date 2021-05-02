Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.86 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

