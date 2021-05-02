Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OLCLY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -469.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.