Under Armour (UAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.31 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.59.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

