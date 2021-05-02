Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

