Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to $8.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

