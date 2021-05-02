Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CODI stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.