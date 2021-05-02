Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

