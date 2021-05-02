The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

