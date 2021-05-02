The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.