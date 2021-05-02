Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.