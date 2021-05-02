EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.