-$0.23 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.