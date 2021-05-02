-$0.23 EPS Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.58.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
