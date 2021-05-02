-$0.50 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.29). DraftKings reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

DraftKings stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 519.8% in the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 889,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,579,000 after acquiring an additional 746,345 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $13,186,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

