Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

CEMI stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

