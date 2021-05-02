Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. Kering has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

