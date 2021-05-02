Piper Sandler Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

