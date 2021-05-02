TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRTX opened at $12.46 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

