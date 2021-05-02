Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.