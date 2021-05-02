Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

