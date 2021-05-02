IPG Photonics (IPGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

