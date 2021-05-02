CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

