LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -2.03–1.91 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.57–0.54 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivePerson stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

