QIAGEN (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. QIAGEN has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-2.46 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

