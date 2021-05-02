Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Increased by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

