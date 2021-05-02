UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 8,300” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

