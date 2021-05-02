FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

FA opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.11.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

