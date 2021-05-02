FireAngel Safety Technology Group’s (FA) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
FA opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.11.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile
