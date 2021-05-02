GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,305.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,337.78. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

