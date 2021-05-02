TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TANNL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.17.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.