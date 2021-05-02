Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 7,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 93,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

QST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.22 million and a PE ratio of -31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

