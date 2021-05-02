adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 0.7% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €265.15 ($311.94) and last traded at €260.60 ($306.59). 511,872 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €258.85 ($304.53).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion and a PE ratio of 116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €275.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

