Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.51 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.
About Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.
