Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.51 on Friday. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

