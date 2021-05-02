ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

