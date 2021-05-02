Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Expands By 52.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,787,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

