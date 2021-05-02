Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

In other news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

