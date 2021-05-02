Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.25. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

