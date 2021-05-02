Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

