PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCH. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

