Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $579.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

