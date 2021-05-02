PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $271.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 955.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 133,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

