Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.