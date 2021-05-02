Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $44.70 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

