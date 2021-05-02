Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $44.70 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
