Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.81 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

