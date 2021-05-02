CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP opened at $131.27 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

