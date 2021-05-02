PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,213. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

