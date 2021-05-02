Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

